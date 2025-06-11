Police seize over $1M in items, dozens of guns in southern Ontario raids

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Barrie, Ont., and Simcoe County say they recovered over $1 million in property including several dozen guns as part of a recent fraud investigation.

They say a months-long investigation into a man and woman who were passing bad cheques and bank drafts led them to raid a number of properties located in Toronto, King City, Havelock and Springwater Township.

As a result of the searches, police say officers seized personal watercraft, a pontoon boat, construction equipment and high-end watches which all came through use of fraudulent cheques and bank drafts.

Officers also seized three motor vehicles, a large amount of Canadian currency and 45 firearms, 35 of which came from a home in Toronto.

In total, police estimated the seized items to be worth more than $1 million.

Two individuals are facing multiple charges related to a wide-reaching investigation into vehicle thefts through the use of fraudulent cheques and bank drafts across Ontario… For additional details, please see: https://t.co/ZWlCfEbIor@SouthSimcoePS @BarriePolice pic.twitter.com/nlN9pHZYut — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) June 11, 2025

Police say a 26-year-old, Olivia Osborne of Toronto, and 32-year-old Farshid Ayon from Springwater Township are facing a number of charges including theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, motor vehicle theft, fraud over $5000, uttering forged document, identity theft and identity fraud.

The charges are said to have stemmed from incidents in Barrie, Oro-Medonte Township and Prince Edward County, but police in Barrie say the duo may have been operating in a number of other locations throughout southern Ontario as well.

“If any member of the public is a victim of these conspiring fraudsters, you are strongly encouraged to contact your local police service,” a release from police said.