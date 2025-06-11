‘A necessary pain’: Winnipeg unveils $165M in road construction projects

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg has announced details about some of the major road construction projects that will be worked on this summer.

Nearly $165 million is expected to go toward 150 lane kilometres of road, bridge and active transportation upgrades, Mayor Scott Gillingham announced Wednesday.

“We’re making record investments in road renewal over the next several years,” Gillingham said.

“These upgrades will make it safer and smoother for people to get around, whether they’re driving, cycling, or walking. I want to thank Winnipeggers for their patience as this work gets done.”

Among the projects in the city’s plans for this year are work on stretches of Inkster Boulevard, McGregor Street, Dugald Road and Abinojii Mikanah.

A number of bridges are also getting repaired, including the Louise and Midtown bridges, as well as continued rehab on the Pembina Highway bridge over the La Salle River, plus the beginning of work on a Pembina overpass at Abinojii Mikahah.

Coun. Janice Lukes told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that people often see construction as a nuisance, but urges Winnipeggers to remain patient — even if it appears that no progress is being made, that’s not always the case, she said.

“There was a week where nothing was going on, and I had so many calls on that,” Lukes said of repairs on Abinojii MIkanah last year that caused consternation among drivers.

“What was happening was, the type of asphalt pavement they were using was curing, it had to set, let’s say. You couldn’t drive on it for a week.

“Things like that occur, and people might not understand why there’s no one there and the road’s closed, but that’s one example.”

Lukes said she understands how annoying it can be to deal with rough roads, only to have to deal with construction-related congestion once repairs are actually underway.

“It’s kind of a no-win. You get hammered because the roads are not good. Then you get hammered because it’s under construction.

“I don’t really get any calls saying, ‘Gee, it’s wonderful now that you fixed it’ … but it’s a necessary pain before the gain.”