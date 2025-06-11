‘Do not give in to him’: California Gov. Newsom to residents amid ICE raids

Send this page to someone via email

In a scathing address on Tuesday evening, California Gov. Gavin Newsom encouraged state residents and all Americans not to give in to U.S. President Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to detain and deport immigrants. His remarks were prompted by citywide raids that have led to demonstrations across Los Angeles and the deployment of military personnel.

Newsom accused Trump of brazenly abusing his power when he sent 4,000 members of the National Guard, and later 700 Marines, to Los Angeles on Monday — without the consent of state officials — to escalate what were non-violent protests into federally endorsed civilian clashes with the military.

“What then ensued was the use of tear gas. Flash-bang grenades. Rubber bullets,” Newsom said.

“Federal agents, detaining people and undermining their due process rights.” He said their presence prompted an uptick in violence, which he condemned.

[FULL ADDRESS] Governor Newsom addresses Californians in response to President Trump’s assault on democracy and the President’s illegal militarization of Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/8Md1TFJbRm — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 11, 2025

“If you incite violence or destroy our communities, you are going to be held accountable. That kind of criminal behaviour will not be tolerated. Full stop,” he said, adding that 370 people have already been arrested.

Footage of the National Guard launching non-lethal incendiary devices to disperse crowds has been widely circulated online, alongside imagery of burning cars and damaged public property. Some videos show reporters being injured by rubber bullets in the field.

Newsom reiterated that people should continue to exercise their First Amendment right to freedom of assembly in a peaceful manner and argued that Trump’s unnecessary use of force undermined California’s ability to handle social upheaval.

“Like many states, California is no stranger to this sort of civil unrest. We manage it regularly … and with our own law enforcement,” he said.

“I know many of you are feeling deep anxiety, stress and fear. But I want you to know that you are the antidote to that fear and anxiety. What Donald Trump wants most is your fealty. Your silence. To be complicit in this moment. Do not give in to him.”

Newsom, earlier on Tuesday, responded to Trump’s calls to have him detained, telling the president in a television interview, “Get it over with, arrest me,” before demanding that his administration stop targeting vulnerable migrant populations.

The Trump administration has arrested and charged several lawmakers and political figures in recent months.

Ras Baraka, the Democratic mayor of Newark, N.J., was arrested by ICE during a visit to a federal immigration detention centre that he says is violating safety protocols.

Similarly, Democratic U.S. House member LaMonica McIver was charged after visiting an ICE detention facility in New Jersey.

In April, a sitting Wisconsin judge, Hannah Dugan, was also taken into custody and charged with crimes that allegedly obstructed the detention of an undocumented immigrant, according to the FBI.

Newsom ended his speech with a quote from Justice Brandeis, who served as an associate justice on the Supreme Court from 1916 to 1939, and famously said, “In a democracy, the most important office is not president, it’s certainly not governor. The most important office is office of citizen.”

Trump has not responded to Newsom’s speech, though he has doubled down on his decision to send in the military, writing on X on Wednesday that if it weren’t for the troops, Los Angeles would be burning to the ground.