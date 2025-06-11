Squamish residents on edge as wildfire grows to more than 20 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

A local state of emergency remains in effect in Squamish, B.C., on Wednesday as the Dryden Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control.

Squamish Mayor Armand Hurford told Global News there were calmer winds overnight.

However, the BC Wildfire Service said the fire did grow from 14 hectares to just over 20 hectares by Wednesday morning.

“The local state of emergency gives us the ability to evacuate people,” he told Global News.

“It also gives us the authority to access private property to address the risk to the greater community.”

On Tuesday, an evacuation alert was expanded to cover more than 100 properties in the Brackendale area.

“We have not needed to evacuate anyone at this point, but we do have around just over a hundred properties on evacuation alert at this time,” Hurford said.

“So they are ready to go. And I understand some of those folks have decided to go elsewhere, but we haven’t evacuated anyone at (this) point.”

Hurford said the fire is at the north end of the community and while it is close to homes, the fire remains burning above on the slope and has been burning away from any structures so far.

He added that the community has been coming together to help in any way they can.

“Obviously there’s concern and people are on edge for any changes, but we’ve seen the community come together to help protect each other’s homes as well as showing support for our first responders and everything from local businesses offering up services and just asking what they can do to help, to folks bringing banners to fire halls or offering baked treats to the crews,” he said.

“So it’s really been heartwarming to see everybody coming together in a time of crisis or near crisis.”

