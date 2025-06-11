Halifax council defeats mayor’s motion to pause bike lane construction

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Council voted down a motion from Mayor Andy Fillmore to pause construction on new bike lanes and were critical of the idea.

Councillors defeated the motion by 12 votes to five.

At Tuesday night’s council, Fillmore was met with animosity from several councillors.

“I mean, of course I’m disappointed, I was not surprised. I could tell from talking to colleagues over the past many months where their ideologies lie. But I gave it my best shot for the people of Halifax,” said Fillmore.

On June 6, Fillmore announced he was bringing a motion to council asking for a pause on new bike lane construction associated with the all-ages and abilities (AAA) bikeway network project until a staff report can be done to evaluate increasing costs and congestion concerns.

Councillors took issue with fundamental aspects of the motion, particularly traffic concerns and the impact that delaying the project will have on cost down the road.

“Bike lanes do not cause congestion,” said Coun. Sam Austin.

“You can talk to anyone in the urban planning world, and they will tell you that. Studies have been done in many different places and it is simply not true.”

The fact that this discussion was being held after council had already voted on their budget in March was also a sticking point.

“I just don’t want to do this for four years, always being surprised at these things,” said Coun. Laura White.

“There is a time to talk about these things and it was budget.”

Coun. Trish Purdy, however, disagreed.

“Things are not quite ready to go yet,” she said. “What I think is necessary is a sober second look.”

While the initial motion was voted down by council, Fillmore proposed an updated motion for a staff report on the congestion impact of bike lanes along Brunswick and Morris streets.

Only a report on the design of bike lanes along Morris Street passed 11 to six.

While disappointed in the result, the mayor says he’s committed to fighting for active transportation.

“That has been my drumbeat through all of this. We can meet all the active transportation needs in a better way if we just take a minute and try harder,” Fillmore said.