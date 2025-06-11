Pakistani national from Ontario extradited to U.S. on terror charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Pakistani national from Ontario wanted by the U.S. on terror-related charges for allegedly targeting Jewish institutions in New York City has been extradited.

The extradition Tuesday came four months after Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, consented during a Superior Court hearing in Montreal to be sent to the U.S. to stand trial.

He had been jailed since his arrest on Sept. 4, 2024, in Ormstown, Que., at the behest of U.S. authorities.

“The foreign terrorist organization ISIS remains a clear and present danger to the American people, and our Jewish citizens are especially targeted by evil groups like these,” U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.

“The Department of Justice is proud to help secure this extradition, and we will prosecute this man to the fullest extent of the law.”

U.S. officials have charged Khan with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a terrorist organization, and one count of attempting to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

If convicted, Khan faces a maximum life sentence, with a federal judge determining any sentence after considering U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Authorities have alleged Khan, prior to his arrest, was on his way to carry out a mass shooting at a Brooklyn Jewish centre around Oct. 7 to mark the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel that occurred in 2023.

Khan was provisionally arrested in Canada on Sept. 4, 2024, based on a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The department says on or about Sept. 4, Khan attempted to reach the U.S.-Canada border in connection with the allegedly planned attack.

“To do so, Khan used three separate cars to travel across Canada towards the United States, before he was stopped by Canadian authorities in or around Ormstown, Canada, approximately 12 miles (19 kilometres) from the U.S.-Canada border,” the release reads.

The FBI’s New York, Chicago and Los Angeles field offices are investigating the case.

—with files from The Canadian Press