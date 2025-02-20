Pakistani national from Ontario accused in NYC terror plot against Jews agrees to extradition

Send this page to someone via email

A Pakistani national from Ontario wanted in the U.S. on terror-related charges for allegedly targeting Jewish institutions in New York City has agreed to be extradited.

During a brief Superior Court hearing today in Montreal, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, consented to being sent to the U.S. to stand trial.

Khan has been jailed since his arrest on Sept. 4 in Ormstown, Que., at the behest of U.S. authorities.

U.S. officials have charged Khan with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a terrorist organization.

Authorities allege Khan, before he was arrested, was on his way to carry out a mass shooting at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn around Oct. 7 to mark the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

The RCMP’s Ontario division, which investigated Khan, said the accused will be extradited in the coming weeks.