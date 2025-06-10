U.S. man sentenced to 40 years in prison after B.C. family contacts local police

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old man from Los Angeles has been sentenced to 40 years in a U.S. federal prison after a Saanich family contacted police.

Police said that on April 26, 2020, the parents of a 12-year-old girl reported to the department that they had discovered sexually explicit messages on their daughter’s phone and computer that were sent to and from an unknown person.

Officers with the family protection unit, now known as the special investigations section, launched a child luring investigation.

Detectives began to believe that the suspect in the case was located in the U.S. They contacted American law enforcement agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and over time, it was determined that the best course of action was to transfer the case to U.S. authorities, Saanich police said in an update.

They kept the family updated locally and in July 2022, Mark David Wallin of Los Angeles was arrested.

The investigation found that from 2019 to August 2021, Wallin had been preying on pre-teen boys and girls in the U.S. and around the world and was grooming them to provide him with explicit photos and videos.

Dozens of victims were identified, police said, with their ages ranging from nine to 16 years old.

Wallin has been in custody since July 2022 and pleaded guilty in September 2024 to the production of child pornography and the enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

He was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison on May 16, 2025.

Wallin has a restitution hearing scheduled for Aug. 13, at which a judge will determine the amount he must pay to compensate any victims for their financial losses.

“I’m incredibly proud of the officers involved in this case,” Chief Const. Dean Duthie said in a statement.

“To play such a critical role in the apprehension and conviction of a prolific child predator in another country is a testament to their commitment, tenacity, and high-quality investigative work.

“It is also very important to recognize the professional, compassionate, and trauma-informed approach that they maintained throughout this highly sensitive and emotional investigation. The authentic care and support provided by the officers to the survivor and her family made a significant and meaningful difference to the level of comfort, confidence, and trust they had in the process; something which was vital throughout the investigation, court proceedings, and beyond.”

HSI Los Angeles acting special agent in charge John Pasciucco said the online sexual exploitation of children has no borders.

“Without the excellent collaboration with partners like the Saanich Police Department, we cannot accomplish our mission of safeguarding kids and bringing those who prey on them to justice,” he said.