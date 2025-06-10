Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP provide details of investigation into dark web drug trafficking

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 10, 2025 10:28 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on September 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on September 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Provincial Police are scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET, which they say will provide details of two separate, large-scale drug trafficking investigations.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a release, police said one of the investigations was focused on the use of the dark web for drug trafficking.

Trending Now

Police said the other investigation led officers to seize the largest amount of fentanyl the service has seen in its history.

More to follow…

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices