OPP provide details of investigation into dark web drug trafficking

Ontario Provincial Police are scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET, which they say will provide details of two separate, large-scale drug trafficking investigations.

In a release, police said one of the investigations was focused on the use of the dark web for drug trafficking.

Police said the other investigation led officers to seize the largest amount of fentanyl the service has seen in its history.

More to follow…