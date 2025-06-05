Menu

Headline link
Economy

Fraser Highway revitalization creating headaches for Langley businesses

By Simon Little & Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 5, 2025 9:18 pm
2 min read
Langley businesses suffer during Highway 1 construction project
WATCH: It's growing pains for businesses along Fraser Highway in Langley, where a project to ultimately improve the area is taking a toll on the bottom line. As Taya Fast reports, some don't know if they'll survive the summer.
Work to revitalize an area in the heart of Langley is proving to be a headache for some local businesses.

The Fraser Highway One-Way project broke ground earlier this year.

The City of Langley says it is working to improve infrastructure and utilities, while landscaping the area and adding new public gathering spaces.

But the work has shut down the one-way street just steps away from local storefronts, where some business owners say they’re now taking painful hits to their bottom line.

“Obviously, we planned that things were going to slow down a little bit, but not to the degree that they have. Our Monday to Thursday sales have basically disappeared,” said Jordan Brown, general manager and chef at Steven’s Cocktail Corner Bar.

“Our population we were serving during those days were elderly people, and unfortunately, a lot are in walkers and wheelchairs and with the construction right now, those sidewalks are destroyed and it’s not really accessible for them right now.”

Brown estimated that business has fallen between 40 to 50 per cent over the last six months.

“With the noises, with the machines going, our customers don’t want to stay for too long because the sound creeps through even when the doors are closed,” added Asher Durkee, who works at nearby cafe Projekt Blend.

The City of Langley said it has done its best to mitigate the effects of construction and to keep access to local business open.

“I recognize that there is a disruption to the local community, the people in this area,” said David Pollock, the City of Langley’s director of engineering, parks and environment.

“But I do believe the project, when it is open, will provide a really pedestrian-friendly environment that will encourage people to come down.”

The city added that the project remains on budget — and on track to wrap up on schedule in early August.

