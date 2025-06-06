New Music Friday: 8 new releases for your weekend (06 June 2025)

Along with a selection of new singles, this New Music Friday marks the return of Pulp and what should be a massive album from Turnstile. Note all the Cancon, too. Check it out.

Singles

1. The Lumineers, A**hole (First We Ever Met) (Dualtone Records)

This is the uncensored version of the new single (when you heard it on the radio, it’ll be referred to as First We Ever Met) from their fifth album, Automatic. They’re currently getting ready for a North American tour next month which will include a two-night stand in Toronto in September. More Canadian dates are on the way.

2. Kathleen Edwards, Save Your Soul (Dualtone Records)

Kathleen is one of Canada best (and most fun) singer-songwriters. A new album entitled Billionaire will arrive on August 20, a project produced by Grammy winners Jason Isbell and Gena Johnson. As for the title, Kathleen says, “We should all want to be billionaires in life, to be rich in experience, friendship, purpose, and the pursuit of the things that bring us joy.” Summer concert dates are coming for Ontario and Nova Scotia with more Canadian dates coming soon.

3. Ekkstasy, Forever (Dine Alone)

Khyree Zienty (aka Ekkstasy) is a Vancouver-born singer-songwriter with an indie-pop sound that often veers into poist-punk, punk rap, and even hyperpop. This the new official single–it runs a tight 140 seconds–from his third album, also entitled Forever, which arrived on May 16.

Albums

1. Born Ruffians, Beauty’s Pride (Wavy Hazy/Yep Roc)

Originally from Midland, Ontario, but now based out of Toronto, this is the band’s ninth album since they were formed in the midst of the indie rock revival of the early 2000s. The producer is Gus Van Vo, who has worked with The Beaches, Metric, Arkells, Sam Roberts Band, The Trews, and many others.

2. Pulp, More (Rough Trade)

This is easily one of the most-anticipated albums of 2025. After years of vowing to never reunited, one of Britpop’s biggest bands is back with their first album since 2021. And it is a killer. Pay attention.

3. Turnstile, Never Enough (Roadrunner)

Turnstile is from Baltimore and one of the leaders of the current resurgence in emo. The audio of this record has a companion visual album that premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and showed up in select theatres yesterday (June 5) for one-night-only screenings. The band took a big, BIG swing with this record and it should pay off. I expect this to be a major album through the summer and fall.

4. Volbeat, God of Angels Trust (Republic)

Coming out of Copenhagen in 2001, this is Volbeat’s ninth album, a record you should pay attention to if for nothing beyond the title of this single, In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan’s Spawn in a Dying World of Doom. Once you’ve completed that task, try Better Be Fueled Than Tamed and Demonic Depression.

5. Finn Wolfhard, Happy Birthday (AWAL Recordings)

The Canadian kid from Stranger Things is also an accomplished musician, having already appeared the bands Calpurnia and The Aubreys. This is his debut solo album. Opt for the deluxe edition and you’ll get a hardcover book and a poster.