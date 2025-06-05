Bill 5 officially becomes law in Ontario as MPPs set to rise for summer

The lieutenant governor has granted royal assent to the Ford government’s controversial mining legislation, among other bills, officially passing it into law at Queen’s Park on Thursday.

Around midday, final sign-off was granted for Bill 5, or the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act. The law will create so-called special economic zones where projects can bypass various provincial laws.

The legislation has sparked a storm of backlash from First Nations leaders who are promising a summer of disruption and protests in response to a law they believe infringes on their treaty rights.

As Progressive Conservative MPPs gave Bill 5 approval on its final reading Wednesday, the last legislative step, the galleries exploded with opposition, mainly from First Nations members who travelled to Toronto to watch.

“This fight is not over — we will meet you on the ground,” Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler told reporters after the bill passed third reading. “He did not even have the guts to show up for the vote, and to me, that tells me he’s a coward.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province has promised to consult with Indigenous leaders over the summer and not designate any areas as special economic zones until that process is complete. Indigenous leaders have said they won’t cooperate.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“What an insult that is to consult us on something that’s already been done,” Fiddler added, saying he would not be involved with consultations over the law the government plans to hold this summer.

Others have warned that protests will take place over the summer — which could include highway blockades and protests at mines.

22:49 Focus Ontario: Bill 5 Showdown

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday he was “very, very happy” his government had passed Bill 5, and said he planned to designate the Ring of Fire as a special economic zone as “quickly as possible” now the legislation has passed.

Story continues below advertisement

The government also received royal assent for a number of other bills — including justice legislation that could arm special constables and a bill to clear encampments. They are also now law.

Thursday is the final day of the legislative session at Queen’s Park before MPPs return to their ridings for the summer.

MPPs will return on Oct. 20 for the fall sitting.