Ontario’s Bill 5 set to become law, potentially sparking confrontation with First Nations

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government’s controversial mining legislation has passed its third reading and is set to become law, potentially triggering a face-off with First Nations communities in Ontario.

Among other changes, Bill 5, or the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, will create so-called special economic zones where a range of laws, ranging from municipal approvals to environmental rules or even labour law, won’t apply.

As the law passed its third reading at Queen’s Park on Wednesday, cries of protest rang out from the galleries inside the legislature, where labour leaders, Indigenous representatives and other opponents of the bill were sitting.

The disruption as the government and opposition votes were counted was reminiscent of the days of protest at the legislature when the Ford government briefly used the notwithstanding clause to end a strike by education workers.

Story continues below advertisement

In that instance, the government eventually reversed its decision — something ministers have said they will not do with Bill 5.

First Nations leaders, in particular, have expressed their concerns about Bill 5, which they fear will infringe upon their rights. They threatened that when the bill passes, more protests will follow, including the possible blockade of highways, railways and mines.

On Wednesday, Ford addressed the potential for protests once his legislation passes and warned Indigenous leaders not to disrupt infrastructure around the province.

“You can’t break the law, simple as that,” the premier said. “If any of us were to go stand and block the highway — they need to move on or they’ll be dealt with appropriately. They cannot just break the law, and I don’t think the people of Ontario would be there supporting them.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He added the protests “wouldn’t be very wise.”

The premier was not in the chamber for the vote on Bill 5 on Wednesday afternoon.

“This is a shameful day for our province,” NDP Leader Marit Stiles said in a statement on the passing of the bill. “Doug Ford and his government have silenced communities, shut down debate, and pulled out all the stops to force through legislation that is nothing but a thinly veiled power grab.

Story continues below advertisement

1:46 First Nations members protest Ontario mining bill at Queen’s Park

In the face of some of the backlash from First Nations groups, the government introduced a number of amendments to parts of the legislation, including a change to the law’s preamble.

The legislation has had an increasingly bumpy ride toward being passed into law, despite the Progressive Conservatives’ significant majority at Queen’s Park.

When Bill 5 made its way to committee last week, the Ontario NDP and Liberals banded together to filibuster proceedings and force an extra day of committee hearings on the legislation.

That day came on Tuesday when the Liberals tabled 4,000 amendments to the law in an attempt to block the government from making its own changes to the bill. They partly succeeded, with only 14 of the province’s 26 amendments passed.

Story continues below advertisement

The move was designed to force the province to hit pause, rather than pass its law without the amendments it pledged to show it was listening to concerns.

On Wednesday, however, Ford blamed the Liberals for “playing politics” and appeared to indicate he would pass the bill without all the changes.

“It’s a shame that they want to play politics and try and run out the clock and now allow us to put in amendments, but what I can assure you, with Indigenous communities across Ontario, we’re going to have (a) duty to consult, we’re going to respect treaty rights,” Ford said.

The Progressive Conservatives have fast-tracked parts of Bill 5 with a motion to allow it to pass its third and final reading with only one hour of debate. The bill passed third reading on Wednesday and is expected to receive Royal Assent and become law before the end of the week.

8:17 First Nation leader says Bill 5 will spark protests, blockade of Hwy. 400

Opposition politicians, as they’ve tried to slow the legislation, have warned that its special economic zones will create “no-law” areas, suggesting they could be used for a variety of projects.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford himself appeared to indicate last week that he would eventually designate Highway 401 and nuclear power plants as special economic zones where laws can be sidestepped in order to speed up construction.

The NDP, Liberals and Greens all called for Ford to abandon the bill entirely.