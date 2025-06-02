Ontario MPP ejected from debate for claiming Ford is telling ‘untruths’ about Bill 5

Send this page to someone via email

As tensions over the Ford government’s controversial Bill 5 continue to escalate, Indigenous MPP Sol Makmakwa was ejected from the Ontario legislature after accusing the premier of telling “untruths” to First Nations communities.

The government has faced fierce pushback to its proposed law to create special economic zones to fast-track priority infrastructure projects in the province, including the resource-rich Ring of Fire in northern Ontario.

On Monday, the government was expecting to face more protests from First Nations leaders who are promising to revive the Idle No More movement with possible blockades of GTA-area highways to underscore their point.

While Premier Doug Ford maintains the government will respect First Nations and the Crown’s legal duty to consult with Indigenous leaders, Mamakwa suggested the premier isn’t being upfront.

“The government said that they respect First Nations, that they respect treaty rights. Speaker, we know the premier is telling untruths to First Nations,” Mamakwa said during question period at Queen’s Park.

Mamakwa was asked to withdraw the remark by Speaker Donna Skelly, who viewed the statement as unparliamentary. When Mamakwa refused, he was removed from the chamber.

“You cannot trample on inherent rights; you cannot trample on First Nations rights,” he said. “I think that’s why I said those things — they needed to be said in a very public way.”

Mamakwa’s removal from the chamber came at the start of Monday’s legislative proceedings in a week expected to be dominated by protests and rallies at Queen’s Park.

Just after noon, the leaders of a number of Ontario First Nations will descend on Queen’s Park to hold a rally against the proposed legislation. The group, convened by the Chiefs of Ontario, said Bill 5 would be a “direct threat” to their “lands, jurisdiction and sovereignty.”

Indigenous leaders have also invoked the Idle No More movement of 2012, which saw blockades of rail lines and round dances in public places as part of a massive series of disruptions.

Ford on Friday said blockades in response to the legislation would be “very, very disappointing” and blamed a “very small, vocal group” for the opposition to the bill.

“And wouldn’t that be a disappointment?” he said. “They think that Ontarians and Canadians are going to be in favour when you block a railroad, you block a road? That’s counterproductive.”

Mamakwa said the premier’s comments were an attempt to “divide and conquer” the province’s Indigenous communities.

Bill 5 — the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act — is expected to pass the legislation before Thursday, when MPPs rise for the summer.

Opposition parties grouped together during committee hearings for Bill 5 last week to delay its progress. They tabled a flurry of amendments and put extra speakers up to slow debate on the legislation and filibuster the committee.

A government time-allocation motion, however, should now let the legislation pass before the end of the week — with a marathon committee session set for Tuesday and its final approval planned by the Progressive Conservative majority soon after.