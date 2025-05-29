Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Last-minute changes to Ontario mining bill are not good enough, First Nations say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2025 1:41 pm
1 min read
Ontario First Nations say the provincial government’s last-minute changes to a controversial mining bill are not good enough and have come too late.

Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, which represents 49 First Nations in northern Ontario, says the province should scrap Bill 5 and draft new legislation alongside Indigenous leadership.

The proposed law seeks to speed up the development of large projects such as mines, and while First Nations are not necessarily opposed to such moves, they want a seat at the decision-making table.

The legislation proposes to create so-called “special economic zones” that would suspend provincial and municipal laws for certain projects.

The province intends to name the Ring of Fire as the first such zone, but ministers have promised that affected First Nations will be consulted first.

A filibuster by New Democrats and Liberals forced a delay in the committee process to adopt the bill, but the province still hopes to pass the bill into law next week.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

