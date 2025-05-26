Ford government defends powers to arm special constables: ‘We ran on Protect Ontario’

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government is defending its move to give the solicitor general the power to arm as-yet unidentified groups of special constables — and says it delivers on its election promise to “protect Ontario.”

Last week, Global News reported how the government had quietly included a clause in its latest omnibus justice legislation that would allow it to expand the number of special constables who can carry firearms.

Special constables operate similarly to police, but they are not police officers. Currently, only Niagara Parks Commission special constables and those who work for police forces in other jurisdictions are allowed to use guns.

Other special constables — who work in campus security, on transit, at community housing and with existing police services — carry batons and pepper spray.

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner defended the move on Monday, promising consultations would come after the legislation is passed and before he passes regulations to expand the weapons some special constables carry.

“Public safety matters a lot to this government,” he said. “When we ran on ‘Protect Ontario,’ we ran specifically to make sure that everyone in Ontario is safe.”

The premier’s office stressed Monday that the focus of the new power was to make changes to Niagara Parks Commission special constables, including giving them more powerful weapons. They would not rule out whether other special constables would follow.

A spokesperson for the premier’s office told Global News an example of the changes that could come in might be to allow Niagara Parks special constables to “carry long guns” for an “active attacker scenario.”

They said the government’s “focus right now is the Niagara Parks constables,” but did not say if other groups would follow.

Kerzner said he would “not necessarily at all” apply the weapons changes to campus police or transit enforcement and said he would “continue to meet with stakeholders.”

He repeatedly did not answer questions about what other special constables could get firearms.

“I want to point to Niagara Regional Parks police, that is something that goes back a long time, they’re an exception to the rule,” he said.

“And we want to make sure that those great officers who are part of that police service have the capability that is commensurate to other police services across Ontario.”

The Niagara Parks Police Service is a special constabulary, which means its officers only have authority on land owned by the Niagara Parks Commission.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said she wanted the government to explain what it was trying to achieve with the new powers.

“I really want to understand what the intention is here. I think the government should be clear with people with what they’re going to use this legislation for,” she said.

“This is classic of the behaviour of this government. They ram stuff through like this that gives all kinds of new potential power and don’t really explain what they’re trying to accomplish with this.”

If Bill 10, the government’s latest justice legislation passes, then the solicitor general will have the power to decide which new groups of special constables can carry firearms.

That decision, over which groups get guns, will be made and publicized through a regulation, which is not voted on by MPPs.

“Any regulation would undergo a public feedback process, as they all do, and require significant consultation,” the premier’s office said.

The president of the Ontario Special Constables Association said in a social media post that she was supportive of the move.

“The (Ontario Special Constables Association) has long advocated for better use of force options for #specialconstables and we support Premier (Doug Ford) and Solicitor General (Michael Kerzner),” Sarah Kennedy wrote on social media.

“#SpecialConstables are important #partnersinpublicsafety and contribute to safety and wellbeing in different spaces. Equipping Specials with appropriate and necessary tools will have a positive impact on officer and public safety.”