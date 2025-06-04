Vicious attack in Langley caught on security video

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has obtained video showing a vicious assault in Langley.

In the video, a man can be seen shoving a woman into the street, then repeatedly kicking and punching her before she escapes.

It happened in the 20100 block of Fraser Highway around 6:17 a.m. on Sunday.

Soon after the attack, Langley RCMP arrested 34-year-old Hugh Mason, who has since been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.

“We recognize that this violent incident was not only traumatic for the victim but is also deeply concerning to the community as a whole,” Langley RCMP Sgt. Zynal Sharoom said on Monday.

1:26 Suspect arrested in Langley stranger attack

Opposition public safety critic Elenore Sturko said the video was disturbing.

“It’s absolutely horrific to see an individual standing minding their own business suddenly attacked by someone that they don’t know,” she said.

“This was a relentless beating on a member of the community. Frankly, I felt sick seeing this.”

Mason is well known to police and has a long list of court appearances for assault and breach.

“The premier and the attorney general need to go to Ottawa and insist that there are changes made to bail conditions and to the Criminal Code of Canada that can help see people involved in this type of activity kept in custody for the protection of the public,” Sturko said.

The injured woman was treated in hospital and is expected to recover.

Mason is due to make another court appearance on Thursday. For now, he remains in custody.