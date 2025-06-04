London Knights hand out team awards to end 2024-2025 season

On a stage that included the Hamilton Spectator Trophy, the J. Ross Robertson Cup and the Memorial Cup, the London Knights gave out their 2024-25 individual awards on June 4 at Canada Life Place.
London won the three major team awards as regular season champions, Ontario Hockey League champions and Memorial Cup champions.
Here is a list of the 2024-25 winners:
Peter Guertin Longshot Award: Austin Elliott
Vaughn Custom Sports Most Improved Player: Jared Woolley
Coulter’s Pharmacy 3 Star Award: Denver Barkey
Fan Favourite: Henry Brzustewicz
Abakar Kazbekov Hardest Working Player: Sam O’Reilly & Oliver Bonk
Intensity Award: Easton Cowan & Landon Sim
Player’s Player: Jesse Nurmi & Blake Montgomery
Scholastic Player of the Year: Austin Elliott
Don Brankley Community Service Award: Denver Barkey
Rookie of the Year: Alexsei Medvedev
Sportsmanship and Ability Award: Jacob Julien
Best Defensive Forward: Denver Barkey & Sam O’Reilly
Source for Sports Best Defencemen: Sam Dickinson
Heart Trophy: Oliver Bonk
Richard Hunter Memorial Award for Leading Scorer: Sam Dickinson
Playoff Performer: Kasper Halttunen & Easton Cowan
MVP: Sam Dickinson
The Knights also honoured potential graduates as they spent one last evening as a team before players begin to head in different directions.
For draft eligible players like defenceman Henry Brzustewicz and goaltender Aleksei Medvedev that next stop will be the NHL Draft Combine from June 2-7 in Buffalo, N.Y.
Overagers Jacob Julien, Auston Elliott and Landon Sim have ow officially graduated.
Julien has signed with the Winnipeg Jets, Sim has signed with the Toronto Marlboros and Elliott is set to go to UMass-Lowell next year in the NCAA.
One of the biggest question marks for London heading into next season will be what the San Jose Sharks decide to do with Sam Dickinson. The Knights Most Valuable Player will be 19 years old and while he will still have junior eligibility, there could be an opportunity for him to stay with the Sharks in the National Hockey League.
Next up for the OHL will be the release of the 2025-26 schedule and an announcement regarding possible changes to the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.
