Crime

Woman charged after Manitoba RCMP officers kicked, bitten

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 4, 2025 3:00 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
RELATED: Winnipeg has retained its title as the violent crime capital of Canada - according to a new study from the Fraser Institute - with 675 violent crimes per 100,000 people – Feb 13, 2025
A Manitoba woman is facing a charge of resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting a police officer after an incident in Selkirk, Man., on Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to a home on Outhwaite Drive shortly before 3 a.m., where they were told a woman had been fighting with other people in the residence, but had taken off before police arrived.

Officers hit the street to look for her, but within 20 minutes, were called back to the home with news she had returned.

The woman, 22, was arrested, and as they were leading her toward their vehicle, police allege she kicked one of them in the upper body and bit another in the leg.

She was taken back to the Selkirk RCMP detachment, where emergency medical staff were on hand as police said she continued the violent behaviour before being taken to a local hospital, treated, and released.

RCMP say she’ll be appearing in court Aug. 8. Police continue to investigate.

Winnipeg community activist wants changes in how police are deployed
