Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov named this year’s Ted Lindsay Award winner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2025 1:12 pm
1 min read
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) skates around the goal during a timeout during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Thursday, March 20, 2025. View image in full screen
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) skates around the goal during a timeout during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Thursday, March 20, 2025. AP Photo/Gareth Patterson
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is the winner of this season’s Ted Lindsay Award, the NHL Players’ Association announced Wednesday.

The award is given annually to “the most outstanding player in the NHL” as voted by his peers.

Kucherov led the league with 121 points (37 goals, 84 assists) in 78 games in 2024-25 to pick up his second Ted Lindsay Award.

He also won the award in 2018-19 and was a finalist last year.

Colorado teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were the other finalists.

MacKinnon won the award in the 2023-24 season.

Thousands show up for Nathan MacKinnon Stanley Cup parade in Halifax
© 2025 The Canadian Press

