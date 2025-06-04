Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov named this year’s Ted Lindsay Award winner

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is the winner of this season’s Ted Lindsay Award, the NHL Players’ Association announced Wednesday.

The award is given annually to “the most outstanding player in the NHL” as voted by his peers.

Kucherov led the league with 121 points (37 goals, 84 assists) in 78 games in 2024-25 to pick up his second Ted Lindsay Award.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He also won the award in 2018-19 and was a finalist last year.

Colorado teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were the other finalists.

MacKinnon won the award in the 2023-24 season.

1:37 Thousands show up for Nathan MacKinnon Stanley Cup parade in Halifax