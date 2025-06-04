Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Headline link
Entertainment

‘John Candy: I Like Me’ documentary set to open TIFF 50th edition

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2025 1:26 pm
1 min read
John Candy View image in full screen
John Candy is pictured in 1992. Patti Gower/ The Canadian Press
A documentary about late Canadian comic John Candy will open the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

The festival says John Candy: I Like Me traces the comedy star’s personal and professional life with never-before-seen home videos and candid recollections that reveal a son, husband, father and friend who battled personal ghosts and Hollywood pressures.

The film was directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, who say in a joint statement the SCTV was a great actor and an even better person.

John Candy, pictured in a scene from the comedy 'Uncle Buck.' View image in full screen
John Candy, pictured in a scene from the comedy ‘Uncle Buck.’. Universal

Candy appeared in some of the biggest comedies of the ’80s and ’90s, including Uncle Buck, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Cool Runnings and Splash, a comedy classic that catapulted his big-screen career along with co-star Tom Hanks, Colin’s father.

Candy was just 43 when he died in 1994 of a heart attack in Mexico while working on a film.

John Candy: I Like Me makes its world premiere at TIFF on Sept. 4 before streaming on Prime Video in the fall.

The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 4 to 14.

“We love that John’s global career started in Toronto, and we can’t wait to share John Candy: I Like Me with everyone at this year’s opening night gala premiere,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said Wednesday in a release.

“Colin Hanks has made a hugely entertaining film packed with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but like John, this movie is all heart. For us, it’s the perfect way to kick off TIFF’s 50th edition.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

