‘John Candy: I Like Me’ documentary set to open TIFF 50th edition

A documentary about late Canadian comic John Candy will open the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

The festival says John Candy: I Like Me traces the comedy star’s personal and professional life with never-before-seen home videos and candid recollections that reveal a son, husband, father and friend who battled personal ghosts and Hollywood pressures.

The film was directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, who say in a joint statement the SCTV was a great actor and an even better person.

John Candy, pictured in a scene from the comedy 'Uncle Buck.'.

Candy appeared in some of the biggest comedies of the ’80s and ’90s, including Uncle Buck, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Cool Runnings and Splash, a comedy classic that catapulted his big-screen career along with co-star Tom Hanks, Colin’s father.

Candy was just 43 when he died in 1994 of a heart attack in Mexico while working on a film.

John Candy: I Like Me makes its world premiere at TIFF on Sept. 4 before streaming on Prime Video in the fall.

The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 4 to 14.

“We love that John’s global career started in Toronto, and we can’t wait to share John Candy: I Like Me with everyone at this year’s opening night gala premiere,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said Wednesday in a release.

“Colin Hanks has made a hugely entertaining film packed with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but like John, this movie is all heart. For us, it’s the perfect way to kick off TIFF’s 50th edition.”