Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oilers, Panthers to square off in Stanley Cup rematch with Game 1 in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2025 10:50 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: With his team set to play in a second-straight Stanley Cup final, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins talks about what it's like to play with the Edmonton Oilers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Matthew Tkachuk showed off his soothsayer skills last year in the Stanley Cup final handshake line when the Florida Panthers’ power forward told Edmonton Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid that they would meet again very soon.

Fast forward to tonight and the winner-takes-all rematch Tkachuk predicted is set to begin at Rogers Place in Edmonton at 8 p.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement

The Panthers hoisted their first Stanley Cup last year when they knocked off the Oilers in seven games. They are determined to repeat as champions, while the Oilers are hoping to hoist the Cup for the first time since beating the Boston Bruins in 1990.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It’s the 12th time in NHL history, and the second time in 40 years, that the same two teams are meeting in the final. Both teams have toughened up, added experience and made improvements and adjustments since their last Cup clash.

This time the Oilers have home-ice advantage with Games 1 and 2 in Edmonton and, if necessary, so are Games 5 and 7. The Cup-crazy Alberta fans have embraced singer Chappell Roan’s hit Pink Pony Club, screaming the lyrics and dancing after goals and victories.

Speaking of having fun, the Panthers are making their third straight appearance in the Cup final and this season have been road warriors. They are 8-2 in the post-season, which is tied for the sixth-best winning percentage in NHL playoff history.

Trending Now

McDavid and Leon Draisaitl lead all scorers in the playoffs with 26 and 25 points, respectively. Since making their post-season debuts in 2017 McDavid has 143 points and Draisaitl has 133. The only thing missing on their resumes is a Cup.

And since the Panthers acquired Tkachuk in a trade with the Calgary Flames in the summer of 2022, the team has won 10 of 11 playoff series.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers advance to Stanley Cup Finals'
Edmonton Oilers advance to Stanley Cup Finals

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices