Video link
Headline link
Crime

N.S. police continue investigation into Esther Jones homicide, remains never found

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 4, 2025 11:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Esther Jones’ family speak out at first court appearance of man charged in death'
Esther Jones’ family speak out at first court appearance of man charged in death
RELATED: Esther Jones’ family speaks out at first court appearance of man charged in death – Sep 16, 2024
RCMP’s major crime unit will be back in the community of Greenwood, N.S., this week to speak to people and conduct interviews as they continue to search for remains in the homicide of Esther Jones.

Police said they’ve interviewed more than 100 people and obtained video surveillance from more than 50 businesses and homes. Despite all this and searching multiple locations, they have not found her remains.

“As the investigation continues, officers will be conducting further inquiries in Greenwood over the next several days; residents can expect to see police in the area,” RCMP said Wednesday.

Jones, 55, was reported missing from Torbrook, N.S., in Annapolis County, on Sept. 2, 2024 and was last seen at the Kingston Bible College in Greenwood two days earlier.

RCMP have said they believe the homicide took place at that school, and included “a struggle.”

On Sept. 13, 2024, RCMP revealed that their investigation into Jones’ disappearance had identified enough information to charge Dale Allen Toole, 54.

At the time, RCMP said Toole had been detained by U.S. authorities while trying to board a plane to Mexico and was ultimately extradited back to Canada.

He has since been charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Missing Nova Scotia woman was killed, man facing first-degree murder charge: RCMP'
Missing Nova Scotia woman was killed, man facing first-degree murder charge: RCMP
At his first court appearance last September, more than a dozen of Jones’ family members made their way to the Kentville, N.S., courtroom in a show of solidarity.

Esther Uhlman, who was named after her aunt Esther, called the whole ordeal “a shock.”

“You never expect to have your family deal with a murder, especially that close. When it’s the murder of someone you know, it’s very, very devastating,” she said at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (902) 365-3120 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).

