Man charged with killing missing N.S. woman was fleeing to Mexico: police

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a man deported back to Canada from Texas, is now charged with the first-degree murder of a Nova Scotia woman.

During a news conference Friday, RCMP said their investigation into the disappearance of Esther Jones, 55, had identified enough information to charge Dale Allen Toole, 54.

Jones was reported missing from Torbrook, N.S. in Annapolis County, on Sept. 2, and was last seen in Greenwood on Aug. 31.

RCMP said Toole is from the same community as Jones, and have common relatives through marriage.

It’s believed the homicide took place on Aug. 31, and included “a struggle.”

RCMP said Toole had fled Nova Scotia, According to investigators, Toole was heading for Mexico, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection deported him back to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was deported back to Canada, arriving in Toronto yesterday, where he was arrested for first degree murder. He will remain in custody and be escorted back to Nova Scotia by our team,” said Insp. Murray Marcichiw, the officer in charge of Major Crime and Behavioural Sciences Group.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While no remains have been recovered, RCMP said the first-degree murder charge was based on evidence found.

“I don’t intend to speak for Ms. Jones’ family, but I know that finding Ms. Jones’ remains will help answer some of the outstanding questions that investigators and her family have, and aid in their healing journey,” said Marcichiw.

View image in full screen Insp. Murray Marcichiw, officer in charge of the Major Crime and Behavioural Sciences Group with Nova Scotia RCMP, speaking with reporters on Sept. 13, 2024 to provide an update into the disappearance of Esther Jones. Megan King/Global News

Vehicle found in Greenwood

Jones was reported missing by family members on Labour Day.

In previous updates, RCMP said officers found Jones’s vehicle, a silver 2009 Volkswagen Passat, abandoned in nearby Greenwood, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sept. 10, RCMP said they were treating Jones’ disappearance as suspicious and that the major crime unit was now involved in the case.

— with a file from Global News’ Megan King