Kiskatinaw River wildfire prompts new evacuations in northeast B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2025 4:38 pm
1 min read
New evacuation orders for Kiskatinaw River wildfire
New evacuation orders and alerts have been issued due to the danger posed by the Kiskatinaw River wildfire. It's burning out of control about 60 kilometres south of Dawson Creek -- one of many fires in the Prince George fire region.
The Peace River Regional District in northeast British Columbia has issued new evacuation orders and alerts for the Kiskatinaw River area as the wildfire threatens to grow in the coming days.

The district issued its third evacuation order and a fourth evacuation alert Tuesday night following a recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service.

The service said it expects aggressive and challenging fire behaviour with hot, dry and windy conditions.

Winds from the west are expected to reach over 50 kilometres per hour on Thursday and up to 60 km/h by Friday, and will continue to drive the fire toward Kelly Lake and the Alberta border.

The Peace River Regional District says most of the activity occurred on the south side of both the north and south fingers of the fire. It has reportedly spread across Highway 52 in some areas and residents are reminded that conditions may quickly change.

The number of active wildfires in B.C. ticked down below 70 on Tuesday, with more than half classified as burning out of control.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

