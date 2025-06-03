Suspect turns himself in to RCMP following Manitoba shooting

A man from Powerview-Pine Falls is in custody after turning himself in Monday, Manitoba RCMP say.
The 37-year-old was suspected in a May 28 incident that saw shots fired into a home in the village of Rosser, on Highway 221.
No one was injured in the incident, which police said involved a suspect — who was known to the homeowner — driving up to the home and shooting multiple times before fleeing the scene.
He now faces more than a half-dozen charges, including possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm with intent and while being reckless, possessing weapons contrary to an order, driving while prohibited, and possessing a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized.
