Two men arrested in B.C., charged with murder in Mississauga, Ont. shooting: police

Peel Region police say two men were arrested in British Columbia and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Mississauga, Ont., last month.

Police say 51-year-old Harjeet Dhadda of Brampton, Ont., was allegedly approached by a suspect and shot multiple times in a Mississauga parking lot the morning of May 14, and he later died in hospital.

They allege the suspects fled in a stolen vehicle, which was found shortly after the shooting.

Police say two 21-year-old male suspects were tracked to Delta, B.C., and with help from local police forces and the RCMP, both were arrested on May 28.

They say the accused were transported back to Ontario to face the charges of first-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.