Health

Alberta surpasses 700 confirmed measles cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2025 12:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Measles cases have potential to surge in Western Canada'
Health Matters: Measles cases have potential to surge in Western Canada
RELATED VIDEO (From May 9, 2025): There's a growing call for a national public health response as measles cases surge across Canada, mostly in unvaccinated children. Kyle Benning has the details and more in Health Matters for May 9, 2025 – May 9, 2025
Alberta Health Services has issued a new public alert for measles exposure in Edmonton as confirmed cases across the province climb to 710.

AHS says a person with the measles from outside the Edmonton area travelled to the city’s University of Alberta Hospital last Wednesday evening while infectious.

Of the total cases counted this year, 21 are known to be communicable, and four people were in hospital as of last week.

The provincial health agency has issued a standing exposure advisory for the hardest-hit south zone, where 520 cases have been confirmed so far this year.

The Edmonton zone has seen six confirmed cases, while Calgary has counted 13.

A total of 535 cases have been among youth under 18 years old according to Alberta’s online measles dashboard.

Click to play video: 'How summer camps are preparing to manage measles this summer'
How summer camps are preparing to manage measles this summer
© 2025 The Canadian Press

