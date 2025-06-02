107 Avenue construction adds difficulty in getting to and from downtown Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers trying to get from west Edmonton to downtown face even more construction woes, as lane closures have made their way onto 107 Avenue.

The once-reliable direct route to avoid other road construction projects — related to the west leg of the Valley Line LRT — is now taking a hit due to the 107 Avenue revitalization project.

Some sections between 101 and 121 Street may be reduced to one lane in both directions heading east and west, between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — off peak hours, according to the city.

Daniela Gatto commutes downtown and said now she heads further north and loops around to make it into the core faster.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s the whole area here. It’s just a nightmare,” Gatto said.

Now there are lane closures on all three main routes between west Edmonton and downtown: 104 Avenue and Stony Plain Road for the major LRT work and the west end of Jasper Avenue to fix roads.

Story continues below advertisement

Some drivers and business owners question why the city does it all at once.

“Having them all that close together is making it extremely difficult for people living in the area. I mean, they should have several blocks free of construction for people to maneuver properly,” Gatto.

But as the old saying goes, Edmonton has two seasons: winter and construction, and Sam El Mohtar with transportation infrastructure delivery for the city said it’s essential work that needs to get done.

“When they’re in the middle of construction it’s not easy to go and pull the plug on them — and it costs the city and taxpayers,” El Mohtar, said.

“Budgets are not readily available for all the projects so it’s about prioritization which one can go at which time depending on the funds available.”

The city said delaying these crucial projects will result in failing infrastructure, which is what happened on Jasper Avenue.

“We really appreciate (Edmontonians) patience and tolerance of all this work till we get out of it,” El Mohtar said.

For now, plan ahead and strategize getting in and out of the downtown core.