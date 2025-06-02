Winnipeg unveils city’s 1st pedestrian scramble signal in Exchange District

See more sharing options

Things could get a little scrambly over the next little while in the Exchange District, as the city has launched its first ever pedestrian scramble.

A scramble signal was activated Monday afternoon at King Street and Bannatyne Avenue, which stops vehicles in all directions once per cycle to allow pedestrians to cross in all directions.

The scramble has been implemented as a pilot to determine whether the crossing will work on Winnipeg streets.

The city says having a dedicated crossing phase for pedestrians can improve safety and efficiency and work best at smaller intersections, where there are lots of pedestrians, fewer vehicles and many destinations close by.