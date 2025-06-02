Chill, Ontario: Why warm, sunny days are on the way after very cool May

Send this page to someone via email

After a cold, snowy winter followed by a cool start to spring, many Ontarians were hoping for a summer start to June but were forced to keep their winter gear on their torsos Sunday as temperatures fell below 5 C.

“The low temperature of 4.9 C at Pearson airport was the coldest June temperature in the last 20 years,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said. “It was also a chilly start to the day on this June 2nd with mid-single digits across the GTA.

“This comes after a chilly second half of May, which was cooler than the first half of the month. This doesn’t happen very often.”

This is a far cry from just two years ago when the Toronto area experienced record temperatures of 30.9 C and is much closer to the record coldest June 1 which was in 1945, when the temperature fell to of 1.1 C.

Sunday’s cool weather followed on the heels of a blustery last couple of weeks of May but Farnell says things are about to get much warmer.

“The warmest it got in May was only 27.5 C, so we are overdue for some hot weather around here and it is coming,” he said.

“Temperatures will warm up through the first half of the week, with the hottest day of the year so far coming on Wednesday.”

On Sunday, the meteorologist released his outlook for the summer, with the Big Smoke and surrounding areas expected to encounter a wet June before sweltering temperatures arrive over July and August.

“My summer forecast is still calling for a hot summer across most of Canada, but for us around the Great Lakes, June will be closer to normal before the heat and humidity sets in for July and August.”