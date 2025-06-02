Menu

Crime

Police keeping watch on Toronto-area places of worship after Colorado attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2025 2:26 pm
1 min read
‘He caught himself on fire’: Witnesses recount chaos as man attacks rally in Colorado
Police in Toronto and north of the city say they will maintain a heightened presence around places of worship after the attack in Colorado on a group calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Toronto and York Regional Police say they are closely monitoring the situation in Boulder and their officers will remain visible at places of worship, community centres, schools and other faith-based locations.

U.S. authorities said Sunday that a man armed with a makeshift flamethrower and other incendiary devices attacked demonstrators in Boulder who were drawing attention to Israeli hostages.

Eight people were injured in what the FBI described as a “targeted terror attack” after the arrest of a 45-year-old suspect in the case.

Police across the Greater Toronto Area had previously increased their presence around synagogues and other faith-based locations after two Israeli Embassy staffers were fatally shot in Washington, D.C., last month.

Both Toronto and York regional police say they want to ensure a safe and inclusive region for everyone.

— with files from The Associated Press.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

