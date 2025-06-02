N.S. man charged in 5-vehicle crash last fall that killed woman, child

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man is facing multiple charges, including criminal negligence causing death, in connection with a five-vehicle crash last Thanksgiving long weekend that claimed the lives of a woman and a child.

RCMP and first responders were called to Highway 101 in Wolfville, N.S., on the morning of Oct. 12, 2024 after a transport truck struck four vehicles that had stopped for construction.

A 62-year-old woman and a child, both from East Kingston, died at the scene. A third occupant of that same vehicle — a 40-year-old woman — was seriously injured and taken to hospital by EHS LifeFlight.

RCMP say Jeffery Doyle, 52, of Kentville, N.S., was arrested on May 16 of this year.

According to police, he is charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, three counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and five counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance.

“An RCMP collision reconstructionist and RCMP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) supported the investigation that led to these charges,” RCMP said in a Monday release.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on July 9.