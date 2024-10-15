Woman, child killed in 5-vehicle highway crash in N.S. on Thanksgiving weekend

A child and a woman were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Wolfville, N.S., over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
According to RCMP, the crash happened when a transport truck travelling eastbound on Highway 101 on Saturday morning collided with four vehicles that had stopped for construction.
Two people inside a GMC Acadia — a 62-year-old woman and a child from East Kingston — died at the scene.
Get breaking National news
“A third occupant of that same vehicle, a 40-year-old woman, was transported via EHS LifeFlight with life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported to police,” RCMP added in a news release.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
On Monday, another fatal crash happened on Highway 101 in Berwick, N.S.
RCMP said two vehicles collided head-on at around 3:50 p.m.
“The driver and sole occupant of the Dodge Journey, a 38-year-old man of Middleton, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.
“The 49-year-old driver and 19-year-old passenger of the F150, both of Greenwood, were transported to hospital by EHS with non-life threatening injuries.”
The investigation into the cause of that crash is ongoing as well.
Comments