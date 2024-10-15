Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman, child killed in 5-vehicle highway crash in N.S. on Thanksgiving weekend

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 15, 2024 3:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 15'
Global News Morning Halifax: October 15
The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A child and a woman were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Wolfville, N.S., over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.

According to RCMP, the crash happened when a transport truck travelling eastbound on Highway 101 on Saturday morning collided with four vehicles that had stopped for construction.

Two people inside a GMC Acadia — a 62-year-old woman and a child from East Kingston — died at the scene.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A third occupant of that same vehicle, a 40-year-old woman, was transported via EHS LifeFlight with life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported to police,” RCMP added in a news release.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

On Monday, another fatal crash happened on Highway 101 in Berwick, N.S.

Trending Now

RCMP said two vehicles collided head-on at around 3:50 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“The driver and sole occupant of the Dodge Journey, a 38-year-old man of Middleton, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.

“The 49-year-old driver and 19-year-old passenger of the F150, both of Greenwood, were transported to hospital by EHS with non-life threatening injuries.”

The investigation into the cause of that crash is ongoing as well.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices