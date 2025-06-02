SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Cenovus shuts in oilsands production at Christina Lake operations because of wildfires

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2025 11:43 am
2 min read
The Cenovus Christina Lake oilsands facility steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) pad southeast of Fort McMurray, Alta., on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. View image in full screen
The Cenovus Christina Lake oilsands facility steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) pad southeast of Fort McMurray, Alta., on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Some oilsands producers are removing workers and shutting production from their sites as wildfires rage in northeastern Alberta.

Cenovus Energy Inc. said Sunday only essential personnel are left at its Christina Lake oilsands operations south of Fort McMurray, Alta. It began shutting down production from the steam-driven project on Thursday and about 238,000 barrels of oil a day are now off-line.

“Based on the inspections the company has completed to date, it is not aware of any damage to its infrastructure and would anticipate a full restart of Christina Lake operations in the near term,” the Calgary-based producer said in a release.

Meanwhile, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. said on Saturday that its Jackfish 1 site has been evacuated and that 36,500 barrels a day have been shut in.

“All workers are safe and accounted for with no reported injuries and have been relocated to other facilities in our thermal in situ operations,” the company said in a notice on its website.

Story continues below advertisement

“Canadian Natural is working together with local authorities to ensure the safe and orderly movement of people through the area, including providing support for first responders and community members.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

MEG Energy has only critical operating staff on site at its Christina Lake operations. The fires caused an outage to a utility’s power line connected to the site, but it’s able to keep running its production thanks to cogeneration capabilities.

The power outage has, however, delayed startup of a section of Christina Lake that had been down for maintenance.

“The safety of our people and protection of our assets remain our top priorities, and there is no immediate risk to either,” said chief executive Darlene Gates in a news release Saturday.

Trending Now

“We are working closely with authorities and co-ordinating with our industry peers to support each other and resume normal operations.”

The Alberta government says there are currently 49 active wildfires in the province, half of which are out of control. So far, more than 4,800 square kilometres have burned.

The fire affecting the oilsands operators, dubbed the Caribou Lake Fire, is estimated at 615 square kilometres and remains out of control as of Monday.

Thousands have been forced from their homes across the Prairies as hot, dry conditions have helped flames quickly spread.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada wildfires: Thousands flee Prairie communities as fires intensify'
Canada wildfires: Thousands flee Prairie communities as fires intensify
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices