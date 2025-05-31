Elks defeat Lions 20-19, in final preseason game

Send this page to someone via email

Jalon Calhoun caught a 12-yard touchdown pass, late in the fourth quarter, as the Edmonton Elks rallied to a 20-19 win over the visiting B.C. Lions, to wrap up their CFL preseason action.

Elks quarterback Will McElvain entered the game late, engineering the game winning drive for the team.

“I think I was just trying find completions, and the receivers did a good job getting to their spots, and the O-Line did a good job blocking; so, I was just trying to play my part,” McElvain said after the win.

Elks starting quarterback Tre Ford watched the final three quarters of the game from the sidelines, and was pleased with the ending.

“I thought offensively we were able to execute there, late in the game,” Ford said.

“I thought Cole (Snyder) and Will (McElvain) both did a fantastic job, so a big shout out to them. And then the offense stepped up when we needed to and the defence got us some stops, and I thought we were good in special teams too, so I thought we played three phases at the end, for sure.”

Ford threw for 79 yards, in the first quarter, with one interception.

“It’s professional football, it’s hard to win games, but it’s about finding ways to win at the end and that’s what these guys did and I’m proud of them,” Elks head coach Mark Kilam said.

Lions offensive lineman David Foucault was injured during the first half, and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

The Elks will kick-off their regular-season against the Lions in Vancouver, on June 7.