Environment

Illegal killing of mother bear orphans five cubs near WIlliams Lake

By Nono Shen The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2025 5:06 pm
1 min read
FILE - A black bear stands near the side of Highway 881 near Conklin, Alberta on Tuesday May 10, 2016. View image in full screen
FILE - A black bear stands near the side of Highway 881 near Conklin, Alberta on Tuesday May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says an investigation is underway to find the person who illegally shot and killed a female black bear near Williams Lake, leaving behind five cubs.

Conservation officers say the incident took place between May 24 and 25 near the community of Big Lake, northeast of Williams Lake.

Click to play video: 'Black bear killed in Whistler leaves behind three cubs'
Black bear killed in Whistler leaves behind three cubs

The agency says it received the report on May 26 after a passing motorist saw a black bear carcass and cubs.

The cubs are in the process of being captured for rehabilitation at Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers, B.C.

A statement says two of the five cubs have been safely captured by Northern Lights staff as of Friday at noon.

Click to play video: 'Rewilded bear cubs being tracked in new project'
Rewilded bear cubs being tracked in new project
Under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to shoot a sow with cubs, or any black bear younger than two years old.

Conservation officer Jeremy Pauls says in the statement that this is an unfortunate situation, and it’s not every day that a black bear is seen successfully raising five cubs at the same time.

Paul says the conversation officers are investigating and are asking for the public’s help to advance the investigation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

