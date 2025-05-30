Illegal killing of mother bear orphans five cubs near WIlliams Lake

See more sharing options

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says an investigation is underway to find the person who illegally shot and killed a female black bear near Williams Lake, leaving behind five cubs.

Conservation officers say the incident took place between May 24 and 25 near the community of Big Lake, northeast of Williams Lake.

The agency says it received the report on May 26 after a passing motorist saw a black bear carcass and cubs.

The cubs are in the process of being captured for rehabilitation at Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers, B.C.

A statement says two of the five cubs have been safely captured by Northern Lights staff as of Friday at noon.

Under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to shoot a sow with cubs, or any black bear younger than two years old.

Conservation officer Jeremy Pauls says in the statement that this is an unfortunate situation, and it’s not every day that a black bear is seen successfully raising five cubs at the same time.

Paul says the conversation officers are investigating and are asking for the public’s help to advance the investigation.