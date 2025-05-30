Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

City ‘pausing’ work to scrap Vancouver Park Board pending provincial changes

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 30, 2025 3:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver mayor frustrated with park board plan'
Vancouver mayor frustrated with park board plan
RELATED: A year and a half after Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim made moves to dissolve the city's park board, he is frustrated the deal isn't done yet. As Alissa Thibault reports, it's up to the province now, and the premier says the mayor will have to wait – May 7, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Vancouver is “pausing” planning work to abolish its elected park board.

It comes after the provincial legislature ended its spring session without amending the Vancouver Charter, a key legal step necessary to move forward with Mayor Ken Sim’s plan to scrap the Vancouver Park Board.

According to an “all staff” message circulated Friday by deputy city manager Sandra Singh, “operational planning towards a governance transition will pause until we learn more.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Park Board transition could save $7M a year'
Vancouver Park Board transition could save $7M a year

“The provincial government has reaffirmed its commitment to at a future date enact these legislative changes and we will share any further indication of regarding potential timing when we receive that information,” the memo adds.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver green park commissioner Tom Digby, who opposes the transition, hailed the pause as a victory, posting on social media that “135 years of local democracy survives.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sim announced his plan to eliminate the park board in December 2023, after initially campaigning in the municipal election to keep it and fix it.

Sim has subsequently said scrapping the board would save the city $7 million per year and streamline a variety of city tasks from permitting to maintenance.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Park Board chair defends staff ‘gag order’'
Vancouver Park Board chair defends staff ‘gag order’

Last spring, Premier David Eby signalled the government was “committed” to making the changes after the 2024 provincial election, should he be re-elected.

But a year later, he said action on amending the Vancouver Charter was a “casualty” of a slow-moving legislature overwhelmed with rookie MLAs.

Story continues below advertisement

Abolishing the park board has proven controversial, with opposition from the BC Conservatives and from a majority of sitting parks commissioners, three of whom were elected under Sim’s ABC slate but broke with the mayor over his parks plan.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices