Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

France bans smoking in nearly all outdoor public spaces

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 30, 2025 2:32 pm
2 min read
A man is seen smoking on a café terrace. View image in full screen
A man is seen smoking on a café terrace. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Puff, puff… passé?

In a move to protect its youngest citizens, France has announced it will enact a nationwide ban on smoking in all outdoor places that can be frequented by children, meaning your dreams of lounging in a French park with a cigarette are about to go up in smoke.

“Where there are children, tobacco must disappear,” French Minister of Health and Family Catherine Vautrin told Ouest-France on Thursday, adding that the freedom to smoke “ends where children’s right to breathe fresh air begins.”

Story continues below advertisement

The ban, which will come into effect July 1, extends to parks, bus stops and areas near schools, the French health ministry said Friday, in a move to “denormalize tobacco and limit its attractiveness.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

People caught violating the ban will face fines of up to 135 euros (C$210).

Click to play video: 'U.K. proposes cigarette ban that would phase out smoking by 2040'
U.K. proposes cigarette ban that would phase out smoking by 2040

And while France is often viewed as a country where smoking is à la mode — it’s not hard to picture people lighting up on a Parisian terrace or cobblestone street — the country has enacted increasing restrictions on tobacco use in recent years.

Trending Now

Smoking bans in places like playgrounds, airports, train stations, nightclubs, restaurants and workplaces are already in effect. As well, hundreds of beaches across France have been non-smoking for several years.

That said, France’s iconic café terraces are exempt from the new ban, as are electronic cigarettes.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, no decision has been made on banning the sales of cigarettes to youth under 18, Vautrin said, but the country is “not ruling anything out for the future.”

When asked about a tobacco tax hike, she said that’s not on the table right now.

According to the French Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, 23 per cent of the French population smokes on a daily basis.

France’s National Committee Against Smoking says more than 75,000 smokers die each year of tobacco-related illnesses — 13 per cent of all deaths.

Click to play video: 'Tobacco-free generation? The calls for lifetime ban on cigarette sales in Canada'
Tobacco-free generation? The calls for lifetime ban on cigarette sales in Canada
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices