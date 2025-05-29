Winnipeg locations among latest measles exposure sites in Manitoba

See more sharing options

The province says several locations in Winnipeg are the sites of measles exposures.

Anyone at the Riverwood Church (The Warehouse Uprising Youth Group) on May 23 from 7-11:30 p.m., the McPhillips Medical Clinic on May 25 from 1:30-4 p.m. and the Dynacare Lab on May 26 from 1:30-4 p.m., is asked to monitor for symptoms.

Two sites in Winkler were also exposed to the virus, the C.W. Wiebe Medical Centre urgent care entrance on May 22 from 10:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. and the Winkler Sommerfeld Mennonite Church on May 23 from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Manitoba has 72 confirmed measles cases so far this year, according to the province.