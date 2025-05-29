SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Alberta community of Peers evacuating due to wildfire in Yellowhead County

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 7:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire ‘red flag watch’ issued for regions of Alberta'
Wildfire ‘red flag watch’ issued for regions of Alberta
Alberta Wildfire has issued a rarely seen 'red flag watch,' warning people about upcoming weather conditions that could increase the chances of wildfires forming. Kabi Moulitharan has more on the latest wildfire danger and what to expect in the coming days.
A wildfire west of Edmonton forced the evacuation of a hamlet in Yellowhead County on Thursday night.

The fire is on the west side of Highway 32, one kilometre south of Peers — a rural community of about 100 people located about 150 kilometres west of Edmonton, just north of Highway 16.

The fire was first detected around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and as of publishing, was 15 hectares in size and had crossed Highway 32.

The fire broke out as Alberta Wildfire has a red flag watch in effect: a rarely-heard-of term indicating an increased fire danger risk due to warm temperatures, very low humidity and strong winds.

A wildfire near Peers, Alta. on Thursday, May 29, 2025. View image in full screen
A wildfire near Peers, Alta. on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Alberta Wildfire
Both people who live in Peers and on rural properties to the east are being told to head to an evacuation centre at the Holiday Inn in Edson.

The evacuation route to the north is via Highway 32 and west on Highway 748, while the route for those southeast of Peers is west on Highway 16.

Highway 32, one kilometre south of Peers, is closed because of the flames.

Responding to the blaze is crews from Alberta Wildfire, Yellowhead County firefighters, heavy equipment, helicopters and airtankers.

Global News has a crew heading to the area.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

