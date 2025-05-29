Alberta community of Peers evacuating due to wildfire in Yellowhead County

See more sharing options

A wildfire west of Edmonton forced the evacuation of a hamlet in Yellowhead County on Thursday night.

The fire is on the west side of Highway 32, one kilometre south of Peers — a rural community of about 100 people located about 150 kilometres west of Edmonton, just north of Highway 16.

The fire was first detected around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and as of publishing, was 15 hectares in size and had crossed Highway 32.

The fire broke out as Alberta Wildfire has a red flag watch in effect: a rarely-heard-of term indicating an increased fire danger risk due to warm temperatures, very low humidity and strong winds.

View image in full screen A wildfire near Peers, Alta. on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Alberta Wildfire

Both people who live in Peers and on rural properties to the east are being told to head to an evacuation centre at the Holiday Inn in Edson.

The evacuation route to the north is via Highway 32 and west on Highway 748, while the route for those southeast of Peers is west on Highway 16.

Highway 32, one kilometre south of Peers, is closed because of the flames.

Responding to the blaze is crews from Alberta Wildfire, Yellowhead County firefighters, heavy equipment, helicopters and airtankers.

Global News has a crew heading to the area.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…