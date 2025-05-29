Menu

Crime

Prominent Montreal restaurant owner’s home targeted by gunfire for 2nd time

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 1:54 pm
1 min read
Prominent Montreal restaurant owner’s home targeted by gunfire for 2nd time
For the second time in less than a month, the home of a well-known Montreal restaurant owner was the target of a shooting.

Nestled on a Nuns’ Island cul-de-sac, the house was fired at multiple times early Thursday morning.

Police say the shooter targeted the front door and even took aim at the second story bedroom.

Authorities say the family, including young children, were inside at the time but no one was injured.

The most recent incident follows a concerning rise in violent attacks targeting local bars and restaurants that has triggered calls for more government action.

For the full story, watch the video above.

