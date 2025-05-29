Prominent Montreal restaurant owner’s home targeted by gunfire for 2nd time

See more sharing options

For the second time in less than a month, the home of a well-known Montreal restaurant owner was the target of a shooting.

Nestled on a Nuns’ Island cul-de-sac, the house was fired at multiple times early Thursday morning.

Police say the shooter targeted the front door and even took aim at the second story bedroom.

Authorities say the family, including young children, were inside at the time but no one was injured.

The most recent incident follows a concerning rise in violent attacks targeting local bars and restaurants that has triggered calls for more government action.

