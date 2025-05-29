Family of man killed in Toronto bar fight with British soldier speaks at sentencing

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty-year-old Craig Gibson returned to Toronto from the United Kingdom on Thursday for his sentencing hearing after being found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in December.

The British corporal walked into the Superior Courthouse with his fiancée by his side before the family of Brett Sheffield, the victim of the fatal assault, spoke about how his death has impacted their lives.

Justin Leblanc, Sheffield’s friend, said in his victim impact statement that he was there the night he died.

“I witnessed my best friend lying on the ground motionless after such an unnecessary and unprovoked attack,” said Leblanc.

Sheffield’s father told the court that he had lost his will and passion to continue since the death of his only son. “Everything Brett did was so unselfish. He wanted to help everyone, and that was all taken away from him,” said Lyn Sheffield.

Sheffield’s future in-laws also addressed the court and talked about how they had been excited to call him their son-in-law.

“Brett was always all in with endless encouragement. He ignited a light within our daughter we hadn’t seen in years,” Dave Jansen told court, explaining that Sheffield not only embraced his daughter Kali but also his two grandchildren, whom he loved as his own.

A bar fight on King Street

It was Aug. 27, 2023, when Gibson and Sheffield met at Locals Only Bar.

Both men were visiting Toronto. Gibson was in town for a few days of relaxation on his way back to Scotland after his platoon had been invited to take part in a reconnaissance competition in Thunder Bay.

Sheffield, a Winnipeg entrepreneur who owned a company called Next Generation, had flown into Toronto with a few colleagues for a business meeting.

Gibson and a fellow soldier started up a conversation with Sheffield’s group about what Gibson was wearing. He was wearing a kilt and had come from the Blue Jays game. After both drank heavily, things soon changed.

Assistant Crown Attorney Andrew Gibbons said the Crown’s position is that Gibson was upset that Sheffield wouldn’t give him more cocaine.

Defence lawyer Adam Weisberg argued the Crown’s theory was highly unlikely given Gibson was a soldier, knew he was likely to get drug tested upon his return from Canada and testified he had never done cocaine in his life.

Video surveillance appeared to show words exchanged between the two before Sheffield took his shirt off. Gibson struck Sheffield at least three times, elbowing him twice in the head and neck before Gibson struck him twice more.

Sheffield was rushed to hospital and died two days later. His cause of death was a ruptured artery in the neck caused by blunt force trauma.

At trial, Gibson took the stand in his own defence, testifying that he thought that Sheffield had a knife and was acting in self-defence.

Gibbons argued that a sentence of 6.5 years in a penitentiary would be appropriate given the aggressive and unprovoked nature of Gibson’s attack on Sheffield. “The set of circumstances requires a sentence to deter others from engaging in an act of violence,” said Gibbons.

“This was not a one-punch case. He hit him forcefully in the head and neck, and used his elbow initially and then used upper punches. He had to be stopped by others or he would have kept going,” Gibbons added, arguing that Gibson was intent on a fight which Sheffield had declined.

Weisberg said a more appropriate sentence would be two to three years in prison.

“There was a flurry of strikes because he perceived Sheffield had a knife. It is a case of bad luck for Mr. Gibson and even worse luck for Mr. Sheffield. Normally, these type of blows wouldn’t kill an individual,” Weisberg explained.

Weisberg said that his client is remorseful, has no criminal record and had no intention of killing Sheffield. Furthermore, Gibson is facing a dishonourable discharge after he’s expected to walk into custody on Friday.

“He excelled in the army and is now being dishonourably discharged. He’s being defined by this terrible situation involving alcohol and stupidity at a bar,” said Weisberg.

Weisberg told court that Gibson is also committed to never drinking again, saying he hasn’t had a drink in a year and a half.

Superior Court Justice Katherine Corrick gave Gibson a chance to address the court before handing down her sentence. Gibson stood up and turned towards the family before apologizing.

“I’m deeply sorry. Mr Sheffield did not deserve to die,” he said breathing heavily. “It’s something I have to live with for the rest of my life.”

Corrick will deliver her sentence on June 10.