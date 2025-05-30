Menu

Canada

What Quebec experts are doing to save the snowy owl

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted May 30, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
What Quebec experts are doing to save the snowy owl
WATCH: What Quebec experts are doing to save the snowy owl
It’s one of Canada’s most majestic and iconic animals, and now scientists are concerned for its survival as a species.

The snowy owl — Quebec’s official bird — was recently classified as a threatened wild animal in Canada.

Scientists estimate there are just 25,000 snowy owls left across the entire globe.

Dr. Louise Blight from the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada says the data shows that the bird’s population has declined by over 40 per cent in the last three generations, or the last 24 years.

Wildlife experts, however, are doing what they can to attempt to preserve the species, including calling on farmers to implement wildlife-friendly agriculture practices.

For the full story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

