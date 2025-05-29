MSVU under lockdown, Halifax police investigating weapons complaint

There is a heavy police presence at Mount Saint Vincent University in Bedford as Halifax Regional Police investigate a weapons complaint.
The university is under lockdown and people are being asked to avoid the area.
In a 2 p.m. news release, police said “it is not believed” this incident is connected to the fatal shooting in Dartmouth where a man was killed at around noon.
— more to come
