Canada

MSVU under lockdown, Halifax police investigating weapons complaint

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 1:06 pm
1 min read
FILE - Police are responding to a weapons complaint at Mount Saint Vincent University. View image in full screen
FILE - Police are responding to a weapons complaint at Mount Saint Vincent University. GAC
There is a heavy police presence at Mount Saint Vincent University in Bedford as Halifax Regional Police investigate a weapons complaint.

The university is under lockdown and people are being asked to avoid the area.

In a 2 p.m. news release, police said “it is not believed” this incident is connected to the fatal shooting in Dartmouth where a man was killed at around noon.

— more to come

