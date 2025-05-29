Man killed in daytime Dartmouth shooting as police search for suspects

See more sharing options

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a fatal daytime shooting in Dartmouth.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Highfield Park Drive and True North Crescent at around 12 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, officers found a wounded man in a vehicle.

“Police performed CPR on the victim, but the man was pronounced deceased,” police said in a news release issued around 12:30 p.m.

“Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the conduct their investigation.”

The incident is being treated as a homicide, and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service will conduct an autopsy. Halifax Regional Police noted the identity of the man will not be released until the autopsy has concluded.

Anyone who may have video from the area is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.