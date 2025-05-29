Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘It’s very dangerous’: Chief of Manitoba First Nation says some residents await evacuation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 10:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Chief David Monias on Pimicikamak Cree Nation evacuation efforts'
Chief David Monias on Pimicikamak Cree Nation evacuation efforts
There are more than 700 people left in Pimicikamak Cree Nation waiting to be evacuated due to a nearby fire.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More than 700 people at a northern Manitoba First Nation were still waiting to be evacuated as of Thursday morning.

Chief David Monias of Pimicikamak Cree Nation told Global Winnipeg many people have escaped the flames and are safe in Norway House. However, a number of others are still waiting to flee a nearby wildfire.

Many of those who have fled Pimicikamak, Monias said, arrived at Norway House by car or bus, but there are limited escape routes from his community, so concerns remain for those who have yet to make the trip.

The wildfire situation has left Pimicikamak’s airport non-operational.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re very fortunate, and I thank Norway House chief and council and their staff for receiving our people and putting them up at their multiplex and having some of them billeted and feeding them the best way they can,” Monias said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s very dangerous … our escape route toward Highway 6 was cut off, so we only had the escape route to Norway House.”

The area, however, is set to get a helping hand from the Canadian military, the chief said.

“We just got notified early this morning, that there will be a Hercules (aircraft) that’s going to be landing in Norway House.”

Trending Now

Pimicikimak and Mathias Colomb First Nations, along with the city of Flin Flon, were among the northern communities issued mandatory evacuation orders on Wednesday afternoon in what Premier Wab Kinew called “the largest evacuation in many Manitobans’ living memory.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba prepares for wildfire evacuees'
Manitoba prepares for wildfire evacuees
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices