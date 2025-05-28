Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Manitoba government declares state of emergency as wildfires rage

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 6:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba declares provincewide state of emergency due to wildfires'
Manitoba declares provincewide state of emergency due to wildfires
WATCH: Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced a provincewide state of emergency on Wednesday due to the wildfire situation in the province. Kinew said more than 17,000 people are now being evacuated in what he called “the largest evacuation Manitoba will have seen in most people’s living memory.”
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government has declared a provincewide state of emergency to protect Manitobans from the ongoing threat of wildfires.

Thousands of people are being ordered to flee their homes in northern Manitoba due to a threat from nearby wildfires that are raging across the province.

The city of Flin Flon and the First Nations of Pimicikimak and Mathias Colomb issued mandatory evacuation orders on Wednesday afternoon.

“This is the largest evacuation in many Manitobans’ living memory and this will require significant resources and co-operation from all levels of government,” Premier Wab Kinew said in a statement.

“I have spoken with the prime minister and we have asked for the support of the Canadian Armed Forces in transporting evacuees. There are hundreds of people who are mobilized to get you to safety and provide help.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is what Manitobans do, and we will get through this.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba wildfires: Premier Wab Kinew suggests people ‘are starting these fires’'
Manitoba wildfires: Premier Wab Kinew suggests people ‘are starting these fires’

Kinew said that the state of emergency will help Manitobans get through this crisis.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The safety of Manitobans is, and will always be, our number one priority,” he added.

The state of emergency is initially in effect for 30 days once issued and may be extended, if necessary.

All evacuees are urged to follow the instructions of the emergency alerts in their communities with specific instructions on how to make their way to safety.

Visit www.manitoba.ca/emo/guide/index.html for more information.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices