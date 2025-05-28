Manitoba government declares state of emergency as wildfires rage

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has declared a provincewide state of emergency to protect Manitobans from the ongoing threat of wildfires.

Thousands of people are being ordered to flee their homes in northern Manitoba due to a threat from nearby wildfires that are raging across the province.

The city of Flin Flon and the First Nations of Pimicikimak and Mathias Colomb issued mandatory evacuation orders on Wednesday afternoon.

“This is the largest evacuation in many Manitobans’ living memory and this will require significant resources and co-operation from all levels of government,” Premier Wab Kinew said in a statement.

“I have spoken with the prime minister and we have asked for the support of the Canadian Armed Forces in transporting evacuees. There are hundreds of people who are mobilized to get you to safety and provide help.

“This is what Manitobans do, and we will get through this.”

Kinew said that the state of emergency will help Manitobans get through this crisis.

“The safety of Manitobans is, and will always be, our number one priority,” he added.

The state of emergency is initially in effect for 30 days once issued and may be extended, if necessary.

All evacuees are urged to follow the instructions of the emergency alerts in their communities with specific instructions on how to make their way to safety.

Visit www.manitoba.ca/emo/guide/index.html for more information.