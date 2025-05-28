Menu

Fire

Thousands on evacuation order in northern Manitoba due to wildfires

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 6:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Flin Flon residents evacuation-ready as wildfire approaches'
Flin Flon residents evacuation-ready as wildfire approaches
WATCH: Flin Flon residents have been told to be ready to leave at a moment's notice, as a large blaze that started in neighbouring Creighton, Sask., is moving into the province.
Thousands of people are being ordered to flee their homes in northern Manitoba due to a threat from nearby wildfires.

The City of Flin Flon, Man., shared on social media on Wednesday afternoon that all residents and visitors must leave as soon as possible and in a calm and orderly manner.

Residents are expected to be out of the community by 12 a.m. (midnight) on Wednesday.

For community members with their own transportation, they are advised to evacuate through Provincial Road #10, heading towards The Pas, city officials said.

The #10 may have some visibility issues, but it is currently considered safe to drive. Do not attempt to drive through PR #39 directly towards Thompson.

Click to play video: 'Wildfires prompt new evacuations across Western Canada'
Wildfires prompt new evacuations across Western Canada

Flin Flon Mayor George Fontaine told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the current population is around 5,000, and many of them experienced similar fears when wildfires approached in 2024, threatening nearby Cranberry Portage.

For those evacuating on Wednesday, they should bring identification, medications, necessary supplies, go bags and any provisions for pets.

If anyone does not have access to accommodations, call 2-11 for information about shelters in Winnipeg.

In addition, nearly 17,500 people in northern Manitoba’s First Nations are now trying to get to safety. Two more First Nations are on evacuation notice.

According to the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc., Pimicikamak’s airport is non-operational due to the fire threat.

Thousands are attempting to be flown out and the community is also isolated by fire from the main highway.

Marcel Colomb First Nation is also evacuated, and the community of Sherridon. Mathias Colomb Cree Nation is immediately evacuating as fire activity threatens limited escape routes, access to its airport is cut-off, and trains are also not operating because of the fire threat.

The organization is urging the Manitoba government to declare a province-wide state of emergency.

More to come…

