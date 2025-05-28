Closing arguments in Thomas Hamp’s murder trial wrap up Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Both the defence and the Crown gave their closing arguments on whether Thomas Hamp should be considered not criminally responsible for the death of his girlfriend, Emily Sanche.

The defence’s submission was to find Hamp not criminally responsible, while the Crown wants the court to consider all the possibilities for Hamp’s violent attack.

Hamp is charged with fatally stabbing Sanche on Feb. 20th, 2022.

Hamp admitted to stabbing her earlier in the trial. We also learned that Sanche deeply documented Hamp’s path of psychosis and lobbied for his care.

It was determined Hamp suffered from OCD, cannabis use disorder and was on the realm of schizophrenia spectrum.

Hamp said his delusions ramped up in weeks before the attack.

He thought the secret police were coming to take him and Sanche away to “torture and murder them.”

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle said Sanche was loved by all, including Hamp.

“There would be absolutely no reason why any sane person would do anything to harm her, and our position is that frankly no sane person would harm her,” said Pfefferle.

Pfefferle said the report by psychiatrist Dr. Shabehram Lohrasbe, which found Hamp was acutely psychotic that morning, indicated Hamp’s ability to know his actions were wrong was impaired.

He also noted Hamp has an “undisputable mental disorder” that was a “longstanding” issue.

“This is a person that has absolutely no record or history of violence, his delusions were getting more and more bizarre,” said Pfefferle.

The Crown says the defence’s argument falls on whether he knew it was right or wrong.

Cory Bliss, senior Crown prosecutor, points to Hamp’s diagnosis of cannabis use disorder, noting a cannabis-induced psychosis is different from a mental health one.

We know Hamp stopped taking weed days before the incident, but not the exact date.

The Crown also pointing to the fact that even Lohrasbe was concerned about Hamp’s initial attempt to claim someone broke into their house and stabbed them both, which he later retracted.

“It’s very unusual that someone would commit a crime while deluded and then immediately suggest that someone else committed the crime,” said Bliss.

Bliss said it’s unusual for someone who was having delusions that the secret police was after them would calm down at the sight of police following the incident.

Hamp didn’t bring up his delusions about the secret police or torture at the scene or hospital.

Bliss questions why Hamp, who was thinking of committing a murder suicide, didn’t go through with killing himself.

He also wants the court to consider if there were triggers leading to Hamp’s violence.

Hamp had heard a phone call between Sanche and his parents about taking him to the hospital. There was also a notebook found where Sanche had written out steps for getting help.

“That he was angered by her decision to basically take the choice out of his hands and force him to receive psychiatric help,” said Bliss.

Bliss wondered why Sanche had never written about the secret police delusions Hamp claimed to have.

Due to the complex case, the court is not able to make a decision this week.

The verdict is set to come down in July.